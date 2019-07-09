Southeast Denver apartment complex tenants without running water; reports of rats on property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tenants of a southeast Denver apartment complex say they are fed up with poor living conditions, including a lack of running water and rats on the property.

Some tenants at Advenir at Cherry Creek North contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.

“It’s like a slumlord monstrosity,” tenant Alyssa Andrews said.

The toilets won’t flush.

“We have to walk to Walgreens and buy something in order to use their restroom,” tenant Anthony Polana said.

Cellphone video captures rats running from the building.

“They’re huge,” Andrews said.

Tenants call the current conditions appalling.

“There’s cockroaches under the sink,” Polana said.

Other tenants are frustrated as well.

“I’m complaining about the rats everyday,” tenant Miriam Sanz said.

Under Colorado law, landlords must provide tenants with a safe and livable rental – that includes running water. Also, landlords are required to exterminate rodent infestations.

Tenants say they’ve submitted a dozen maintenance requests but only got the run-around from management.

“It’s countless. Like going in the office, calling, putting in work orders. Nothing gets done," Andrews said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers went into the Advenir leasing office looking for answers.

FOX31: “Several of your tenants reached out saying they don’t have running water. What are you doing to fix the problems?”

The Advenir leasing office told us to contact their director of media. We reached out through email and by phone, but did not receive a response.

FOX31 talked to a local attorney, who said tenants can legally break their lease after giving written notice to the landlord of all the problems.

“They can actually end their lease if it’s not fixed within five days, and [in] 10 to 30 days, they can go to court and sue them for damages,” attorney Jacob Eppler said.

The tenants want accountability.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever brushed your teeth with no water, but it’s really gritty," Polana said.

“Fix the stuff that’s wrong. Make it livable,” Andrews said.

The Problem Solvers discovered the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment issued a notice of violation to the Advenir at Cherry Creek North in March. The DDPHE said that problem was corrected, but they are now looking into the latest issues at the complex.