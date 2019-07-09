Sheriff’s office seeks mom, 3 children reported missing in western Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and her three children are being sought in western Colorado after being reported missing and not heard from in several days, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Shiann Moore, 27, of Clifton, is believed to be with her three children, 10-year-old Lillie Faries, 7-year-old Timonty Pearce and 10-month-old Sabrina Pearce.

They were reported missing Monday night by family who have not heard from them in several days, the sheriff’s office said.

They were last seen Saturday night at a residence on East Carolina Avenue in Fruita.

The sheriff’s office said the four are believed to be traveling in a 2001 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with a Colorado license place of GOA-169.

There is no indication the four are in immediate danger, but the sheriff’s office wants to verify they are safe.

Moore is described as white, 4-foot-11 and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She might have a different hair color, the sheriff’s office said.

Lillie Faries is described as white, 4-foot and 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Timothy Pearce was only described as a 7-year-old boy and Sabrina Pearce was only described as a 10-month-old girl.

Anyone who has information or sees the family is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 970-242-6707.