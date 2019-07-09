× Scammers targeting some Amazon Prime members

DENVER — Some Amazon Prime members are being targeted by scammers trying to get personal information. The company emphasizes customers should only contact their authentic customer service line found in your app or after signing into your account online.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers received a complaint by a Westminster resident who says she did a Google search and what turned out to be a fake number appeared on one of the listed pages. After calling the number, a man asked her to download several apps so he could access her phone. He then asked for her entire debit card number. The woman also received Western Union requests for money.

Amazon tells the Problem Solvers customers should only use the appropriate customer service line, which is 1-888-280-4331. An authentic Amazon account will list previous orders and other information with which you are familiar.

Amazon has more information on how to know whether an email, phone call or webpage is authentic.