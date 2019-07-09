‘Random’ knife attack in downtown Seattle injures 3; suspect arrested nude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Police said three people were injured after reports of a stabbing outside Nordstrom's headquarters in downtown Seattle.

Seattle police were called to a reported stabbing just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on 6th Avenue near Pine Street.

Police say Christopher Morisette, 29, was the attacker. They say he then fled on foot, removed his clothing and attempted to get rid of the weapon. He was arrested nude, and officers recovered a knife and his clothing.

Police say two men in their 70s were rushed to Harborview Medical Center. One man was originally listed in critical condition but has since been upgraded to serious while the other is expected to be okay. A third man was also hurt during the attack, but he was treated on the scene.

Officers say the attack is concerning because it appears to have been unprovoked. Investigators are interviewing the suspect trying to understand what led up to the stabbing.