Parker community services manager rescues border collie from storm drain

PARKER, Colo– On Tuesday, the Parker Police Department shared a video on Facebook of the community services manager rescuing a border collie from a storm drain.

According to the post, a man named Bob called the Parker Police Department when his dog Max ran into a storm water culvert and couldn’t get out. At the end of the tunnel there was a few foot drop and Max was stuck at the bottom.

“Community Services Manager Anthony Mazzeo climbed down to the bottom of the drain rescue him. After wrapping Max in his jacket so he wouldn’t get hurt, he was lifted back up to the tunnel he ran in. Max scurried out and was very excited to see Community Services Manager Mazzeo after the rescue.”, stated in the post.