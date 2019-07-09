More than 100 sheep killed in truck crash near Ault

AULT, Colo. — More than 100 sheep were killed after two trucks collided on Monday morning in Weld County, the Ault Police Department said.

The Coloradoan reports the driver of a Waste Management semitrailer pulled out from Weld County Road 33 in front a semitruck carrying about 300 sheep on Highway 14 just west of Ault.

The truck hauling the sheep landed on its side. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Waste Management semitruck wasn’t injured and was cited for careless driving.

The crash closed the intersection for about four hours. Workers removed the dead animals as the sheep who survived grazed in a field nearby.