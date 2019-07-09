× Mom takes a photo of her kids with fish, doesn’t realize toddler has one in his mouth

BROOKINGS, South Dakota– It’s a fish tale that has photo proof to back it up.

Marika Daniels took her kids to the Children’s Museum of South Dakota to go fishing. She snapped a photo, and it wasn’t until she saw it that she realized her 18-month-old actually had the fish in his mouth.

Since sharing the post on Facebook, it has gone viral. Daniels says she has been tagged in countless posts as the original post has been shared over 500,000 times.

“I feel very humbled by all the likes, shares, smiles and laughs this picture has brought to so many people already.”, Daniels shared with us on Facebook.

“I think the world needs to smile and laugh more…I think that’s why this picture went viral,” added Daniels.