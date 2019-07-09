Miss Amazing – Phoebe Kochis – “So You Think You Can Dance”

She truly is amazing!  Phoebe Kochis, named "Colorado's Miss Amazing 2019" by Global Down Syndrome, has also won over the judges on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance".   She shows off some of her best dance moves and proves she is definitely one of Colorado's Best Kids! You can watch her perform again Monday night, July 15th, on Fox31 at 8pm.

