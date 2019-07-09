Metro-area family seeks answers after dog escapes from boarding facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A local family is seeking answers after its dog escaped from a Douglas County boarding facility and has not been seen since.

The weekend of June 15, the McMills family took a trip to Nashville. As they had done before, they dropped off their dogs Vito and Foxy at Stockton's Plum Creek Stables and Kennel near Chatfield State Park.

When the McMills family returned, only Vito was at the kennel. Foxy had escaped. However, the McMills say they were not told of the escape until the day after it happened.

The owners say the kennel said the two dogs were in an exercise yard together, but only Vito returned.

The kennel said its staff combed the Roxborough Park area the day Foxy escaped until dark. It said that the neighborhoods and areas near the facility have also been searched daily.

The McMills family and volunteers also searched for the dog.

“They’re just as baffled as we are,” said Diane McMills. “I can’t imagine any way she could have possibly gotten out.”

It doesn’t look good, but the McMills family has not given up hope.