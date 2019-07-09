Louisville police searching for 3 men in burglary of marijuana dispensary

LOUISVILLE, Colo.– Louisville police are looking for three men who forced entry into Ajoya Medical Marijuana & Recreational Cannabis Dispensary, located at 1100 W. Dillon Rd. #3 in Louisville on Saturday and stole several items.

According to police, the men are associated with a light-colored crossover type of vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the males or information related to the incident is asked to contact Corporal John Brooks at 303-335-4872, the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444, or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).