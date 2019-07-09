× Lakewood police find man stabbed to death in apartment

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating after officers found a man stabbed to death inside an apartment.

LPD said Tuesday that about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a deceased man in an apartment in the 8200 block of West 16th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was identified as 73-year-old Gregory Neisner, of Lakewood.

“No arrests have been made and there is no suspect description at this time,” LPD said on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at: 303-980-7300. Reference case number LK19-119532.