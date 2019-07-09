Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a way to beat the heat this weekend, head up to Keystone for their annual Wine and Jazz Festival. The festival brings more than 300 varieties of wine: red, white, bubbly and everything in between as part of the festival's Village Grand Tasting event.

The weekend's festivities kicks off this Friday night, July 12th, followed by a fun filled weekend full of great music and wine.

What: Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival

When (day and time): Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, July 14 1pm – 5pm daily

Where: River Run Village, Keystone Resort

Cost:$70 - $100