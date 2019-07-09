Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival

Posted 12:32 pm, July 9, 2019, by

Here's a way to beat the heat this weekend, head up to Keystone for their annual Wine and Jazz Festival.  The festival brings more than 300 varieties of wine: red, white, bubbly and everything in between as part of the festival's Village Grand Tasting event.

The weekend's festivities kicks off this Friday night, July 12th, followed by a fun filled weekend full of great music and wine.

What: Keystone Wine and Jazz Festival
When (day and time): Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, July 14 1pm – 5pm daily
Where: River Run Village, Keystone Resort
Cost:$70 - $100

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.