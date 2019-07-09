× Female injured after being thrown from motorcycle into Bear Creek in JeffCo crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A female was injured after being thrown from a motorcycle and into Bear Creek next to Highway 74 in Jefferson County Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol said that about 5:41 p.m., it received a call about a crash in which a female had been thrown off a motorcycle and into the creek at mile marker 15.

CSP said a male was driving the motorcycle. It could not say whether he was injured.

As of 6:50 p.m., rescuers were still trying to reach the female in the water.

By about 8 p.m., the female was out of the water and was being transported to a hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 74 is closed between Morrison and Idledale. There is no word on when it will reopen.

Authorities have not yet released the motorcycle riders’ ages or names.

Additionally, an ambulance at the scene was hit by a passing car. No injuries were reported in that crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.