Downtown Detention Center inmate housed in medical unit dies

The Downtown Detention Center in Denver, Colo. (Photo: DenverGov.org)

DENVER — An inmate died at the Downtown Detention Center Tuesday.

The Denver Sheriff Department said a male inmate housed in the jail’s medical unit became unresponsive Tuesday afternoon.

“A medical emergency team was immediately called and lifesaving efforts were performed by medical staff until paramedics arrived,” said DSD spokeswoman Daria Serna in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

When paramedics arrived, they were unable to revive the inmate and he was pronounced dead.

Per city protocol, the Denver Police Department is investigating the death.

Serna said that because the investigation is ongoing, DSD can currently only share limited information about the case.

