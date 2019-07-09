× Disney recalls thousands of ‘Toy Story 4’ Forky plush toys

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Disney is recalling about 80,000 “Toy Story 4” Forky plush toys.

The 11-inch plush has “googly” plastic eyes on the toy that can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

The toy was sold at Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April through June for about $20.

The tracking code information is included on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy.

The tracking numbers impacted are FAC-024868-18338, FAC-024868-19032, FAC-024868-19060 and FAC-024868-19091.

For more information, contact Disney at 866-537-7649 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or email.