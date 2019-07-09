× Corrections officer accused of smuggling burrito filled with drugs into Buena Vista prison

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — A former corrections officer at Buena Vista Correctional Facility is accused of bringing a burrito filled with drugs into the prison.

On July 2, the Colorado Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General arrested Corrections Officer Trevor Martineau, 27, at the Buena Vista complex.

The arrest came after an investigation between the Inspector General’s Office, prison operations and local law enforcement.

Martineau had worked for the DOC since August 2018. He has been terminated.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Martineau is charged with first-degree introduction of contraband and three charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He’s also charged with one count each of unlawful distribution of meth, heroin and suboxone.

The affidavit states that investigators had been tracking Martineau after May 28, when an inmate at the Buena Vista prison said an employee was smuggling illegal drugs into the facility.

During a July 2 interview with investigators, Martineau reportedly admitted to having narcotics in his lunch box.

When investigators opened the lunch box, they found a plastic baggie sticking out the end of a burrito. Upon opening the burrito, investigators found roughly 91 grams of meth, 26 grams of heroin and 46 strips of suboxone, according to the affidavit. Investigators also found 10 strips of buprenorphine naloxone, marijuana wax and six small thumb drives.

Martineau reportedly admitted to being paid $1,000 for picking up the narcotics, $960 of which was found at his home after he told investigators where it was located.

“I recently hired a new Inspector General, and I have tasked her and her team with the responsibility to aggressively pursue all criminal matters that occur inside the prison system, no matter the source,” said DOC Executive Director Dean Williams in a statement. “Our IG’s Office helps us ensure our internal house is in order, and that our facilities are kept safe by rooting out any alleged illegal activity. I am very proud of the work our staff did to bring this case forward. “