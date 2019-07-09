× Blue Bell might consider adding safety seals after copycat licking incident

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell said it might consider adding more protection to its cartons after a second person was caught on video licking ice cream in a store and putting the half-gallon container back in the freezer.

The first incident involved a Texas teen who was seen on video opening a container, licking it and putting it back in the freezer.

Then police charged a 36-year-old man in Louisiana for the same stunt.

Blue Bell said in a statement to KEYE-TV that food safety is a top priority.

“We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton,” the company said.

Blue Bell does not put plastic safety seals around its containers. It says during production, half-gallon containers are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal.

The company added the lids are frozen so tight that any attempt to take them off are noticeable. Still, it might add a wrapper around the lids in the future.