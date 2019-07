AURORA, Colo.– A Twitter post from the Aurora Police Department is gaining a lot of attention.

In the tweet sent out on Monday, the video shows an Aurora Police officer, dressed in full uniform, playing basketball.

Wearing a full uniform…☑️

Late night game of basketball…☑️

Proving to the youth of Aurora that you still got skills…☑️☑️☑️

Thank you Officer Manley for taking the time of our your night for some positive community interaction! This is a true example of #CommunityCommitment pic.twitter.com/sDNfGg62nF — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 8, 2019