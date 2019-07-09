10th Annual Fire Rescue Calendar

Don't miss the hot firefighters and cute puppies!  The 2020 Firefighter Calendar party is Saturday, Aug. 10th, at The Armory Performing Arts Center in Brighton. Ticket start at $10 if you purchase in advance online... and $15 at the door.

