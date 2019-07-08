× Woman who drowned in Morgan County reservoir identified

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The woman who drowned at Jackson Lake Reservoir in Morgan County last week has been identified as 20-year-old Zhaoxia Hu.

According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Hu was riding a jet ski with three others when it capsized. The four people were thrown into the water.

Hu was one of two people not wearing a life jacket.

The search for Hu began shortly after the jet ski capsized Thursday afternoon and lasted until late that night. Efforts resumed Friday morning and lasted until about midnight.

Hu’s body was found Saturday about 150-200 yards away from the boat ramp.

She is from China.