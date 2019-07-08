Tips to Safe2Tell up 83% this June over last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Safe2Tell has reported an 83% jump in the number of tips received this June compared to June 2018. The violence prevention program allows students to anonymously report threats.

Stephanie King remembers the night police officers showed up at her door to check on her 11-year-old daughter Taylor.

“They said that they got a call from the Safe2Tell line,” King said.

An anonymous tipster reported that Taylor was self-harming by cutting her arms.

“I asked her to come downstairs and show us her arms, and it was awful,” King said.

King was shocked. She immediately got Taylor the mental health help she needed, and she credits Safe2Tell with saving her life.

That tip is just one of the 19,511 actionable tips that Safe2Tell received in the 2018-2019 school year.

Historically, tips tend to decrease in the summer, but not this year.

“Almost double the number of tips came in this June than a year ago, which for us is a good sign. It means people are picking up the phone, they are using the app, they are letting people know about threats so that we can help save lives,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

He believes word is getting out.

“We've had a number of episodes -- obviously the STEM shooting -- where people are talking about Safe2Tell as a place that people can go to report any sorts of threats,” Weiser said.

Law enforcement check out each tip to see if it is credible. They say for the past school year, 2% of tips submitted were false and were submitted with the intent to harm or bully another person.

To make an anonymous report, people can go to Safe2Tell.org, the Safe2Tell mobile app or call 1-877-542-7233.