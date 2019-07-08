× Teen killed in southwest Denver shooting identified

DENVER — Authorities have identified the teenager killed in a shooting in the Harvey Park area of southwest Denver last week.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Matthew Arellano, 18, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened early Friday in the 2500 block of South Patton Court, not far from South Federal Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

The victim’s brother, Milo Arellano, said Matthew was shot and killed at the family home. Milo doesn’t know any of the circumstances on his death.

“It’s crazy,” Milo said. “I don’t believe it. It feels like a dream. It feels like I am dreaming or something.”

Police have not released suspect information.