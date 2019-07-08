New Denver City Council poised to hold Mayor Hancock more accountable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Next week marks the swearing in and inauguration for Denver’s mayor and new City Council.

While nothing will change at the top with Mayor Michael Hancock being sworn into a third term, Denver City Council is poised to look very different -- and act very different.

In total, five new faces will be on City Council -- all wildcards when it comes to their future working relationship with the mayor.

The five new members are Candi CdeBaca, Chris Hinds, Amanda Sawyer, Jamie Torres and Amanda Sandoval.

Three of the new members beat incumbent council members and Hancock allies:

CdeBaca beat Hancock confidant Albus Brooks.

Hinds beat Wayne New.

Sawyer defeated Mary Beth Susman.

In a recent interview, FOX31 political Reporter Joe St. George asked CdeBaca, a self-described Democratic socialist, if she would “stand up” to Mayor Hancock.

“Probably every day,” CdeBaca said. “I know that all the three replacements -- they have a desire to see more accountability and more checks and balances for our mayor."

Hancock, for his part, has attempted to build relationships with the new members by meeting with them one-on-one.

Newly elected City Councilwoman ⁦@TorresDenver3⁩ met with ⁦@MayorHancock⁩ today to share her vision for ⁦@CityofDenver⁩ - a great new voice on ⁦@DenCityCouncil⁩ - an extraordinary woman, compassionate, strong, smart. Lots to admire. pic.twitter.com/Nm8lHClvjb — Alan Salazar (@AlanSalazarCO) June 22, 2019

“The mayor is excited for the next four years. I mean, the Council is made up of 13 people -- all individuals -- everybody is there with the same passion in mind to serve the city,” said Theresa Marchetta, a spokeswoman for Hancock.

City Council and Hancock will be sworn in outside the City and County Building downtown at 10 a.m. July 15.

A community reception will take place at the Denver Botanic Gardens that evening at 6 p.m.