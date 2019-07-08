× Man charged, woman identified as victim in Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman at an Aurora home last week.

According to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Amber Lynn Zotto died of a gunshot wound to the head at her home in the 19000 block of East Milan Circle.

Keith Zotto, 44, is charged with first-degree murder, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD said that shortly after 12 p.m. on July 2, officers were dispatched to the home on a report of a missing person. When officers arrived, they found Amber’s body inside.

The Zottos had owned the home in the Highpoint neighborhood since January 2017, according to Arapahoe County records. However, APD would not confirm whether they were related or married.