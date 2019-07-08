Man arrested after allegedly dragging, biting dog at Boulder Whole Foods

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog through a Whole Foods grocery store in Boulder and biting the animal in the ear.

According to a spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department, Chad Rick Naranjo, 49, dragged his dog by the collar through the Whole Foods at 2905 S. Pearl St. shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Naranjo then allegedly bit the dog in the ear.

When contacted by officers, Naranjo displayed a knife, according to police. He was arrested for a concealed weapons violation.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society.

