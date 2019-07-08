LuxStone of Colorado has 60-60-60 SALE on New Bath or Shower!

LuxStone of Colorado is the only authorized Kohler LuxStone Dealer in Colorado, and one of only 25 in the nation! LuxStone of Colorado is factory direct, offering lifetime warranty and amazing prices. Right now, get 60% off the installation of a new bath or shower, with low monthly payments for up to 60 months, with approved credit. You can also get a free $60 restaurant.com gift card with your free in-home consultation. Plus... as a bonus for Colorado's Best viewers, the first 60 callers get FREE INSTALLATION of their bath or show purchase. Call Now... 303-558-5225!AlertMe
Friday forecast: Cooler temperatures, scattered rain showers
Unseasonably cool, soggy weekend across Colorado
Rainy evening ahead for southern Colorado; drier, warmer Thursday in store
Temperatures near 60 on Tuesday with chance for afternoon storms
80s Friday and Saturday with afternoon and evening storms
Rain, thunderstorms, snow likely across Colorado through Saturday
-
Summer arrives with stormy skies, cool temperatures
Drier, warmer weather makes brief comeback before stormy, cool pattern returns
Another round of afternoon t-storms today
Warm, mostly sunny Mother’s Day weekend ahead
Warmer temperatures arrive Sunday along with break from rain and snow
Chilly, rainy Sunday ahead before dry pattern returns
Temperatures warming up; some showers expected