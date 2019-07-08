LuxStone of Colorado has 60-60-60 SALE on New Bath or Shower!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LuxStone of Colorado is the only authorized Kohler LuxStone Dealer in Colorado, and one of only 25 in the nation! LuxStone of Colorado is factory direct, offering lifetime warranty and amazing prices. Right now, get 60% off the installation of a new bath or shower, with low monthly payments for up to 60 months, with approved credit. You can also get a free $60 restaurant.com gift card with your free in-home consultation. Plus... as a bonus for Colorado's Best viewers, the first 60 callers get FREE INSTALLATION of their bath or show purchase. Call Now... 303-558-5225!