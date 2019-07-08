× Husband of Frederick homicide victim killed himself in Boulder County, sheriff’s office says

FREDERICK, Colo. — The husband of a woman who was found dead in Frederick last week killed himself the same day, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The Frederick Police Department said that officers performing a welfare check at a home in the 7100 block of Shavano Circle Friday found the body of Emily Butler, 35. She was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

FPD said that Emily’s husband, 50-year-old Kevin Butler, was not at the home when they arrived and he was considered a person of interest.

On Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that around 8 p.m. Friday, Kevin was found dead in a vehicle on the Peak to Peak Highway just north of Nederland.

While the Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not yet released an official cause of death, investigators believe Kevin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing.