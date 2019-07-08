Highlands Ranch dancer with Down syndrome to be featured on “So You Think You Can Dance”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phoebe Kochis was so determined to reach her goal, she even made a hashtag for it.

“It’s #ReachForTheStars,” she told Fox31.

The 19-year-old has down syndrome, but she’s never let that slow her down.

Kochis started dancing when she was 3, and found her calling at age 5 while watching “So You Think You Can Dance.

“I said ‘I’m going to be on that show,” said Kochis.

“I just thought ‘that’s too big,’ her mother, Jeanie recalled. “But she never let go of it. Year by year, she just kept working harder and harder.”

“She’s an inspiration to so many, but I’m her first fan,” she added, smiling.

When it comes to dancing, Phoebe says she does a little bit of everything. “Ballet, jazz, hip hop.

And, with a big smile on her face. “I’m always happy, actually,” she said.

On Monday, all of America will get to witness the happiest moment of her life on Fox’s hit show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The promo shows Phoebe standing in front of the judges, but doesn’t reveal her dance.

“It’s really incredible,” she said, thinking back to that moment.

“It just warms your heart so much to see her realize a dream that so many never believed,” said Kochis.

Phoebe isn’t allowed to reveal whether she moves on to the next round, but just getting on that stage is a dream come true for her.

“She didn’t say, ‘I want to win that show,’” said Kochis. “She said, ‘I want to go on that show.’ And she’s done it. So, anything beyond that is just wonderful icing on the cake.”

So You Think You Can Dance airs Monday, July 8th, at 8 p.m. on FOX31.