Highlands Ranch dancer advances to next round on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

DENVER -- Phoebe Kochis has had to wait more than three months to tell people what happened on her episode of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“It’s my golden ticket for the Academy!” she said, proudly holding up the golden ticket she received from judges.

The 19-year-old dancer from Highlands Ranch has Down syndrome.

She wasn’t allowed to reveal what happened on the show until it actually aired.

“It’s really hard,” she told FOX31.

The wait was finally over Monday night.

Phoebe chose to do a small watch party with just family and close friends.

“It’s incredible,” her brother, Caleb, said right before the start of the show.

“Yeah, it’s mind-boggling,” added her other brother, Kyle.

With four older brothers, Phoebe is the youngest in her family. Her siblings say she’s a big inspiration.

“It’s just really amazing to see her achieve so much. And she’s so young and everything,” said Caleb. “And she’s related to us!”

Phoebe dreamed of this moment since she was 5 years old after watching the pilot episode of the hit series.

“She never forgot it — not even for a day. She watched every episode of 'So You Think You Can Dance,'" her mom, Jeanie Kochis said.

FOX31 was at the watch party when the big moment finally came on TV.

The performance was met with cheers and hugs from family.

Her parents were at the taping, but say getting to re-live it at the watch party was surreal.

“It was definitely emotional,” said Jeanie. “It’s been a while, you know. And now, it’s like fresh and new again. And the whole world is watching!”

Phoebe made it to the next round of the show, called “Academy Week."

“It’s been really crazy — overwhelmed. But I’m really excited,” she said.

The next episode is scheduled for Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. on FOX31.