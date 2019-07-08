Great horned owl snared in abandoned fishing line rescued in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife enlisted firefighters’ help to reach a great horned owl that became trapped in fishing line in a tree on Thursday at Harriman Lake Park in Jefferson County.

The owl dangled motionless in midair at the park near West Quincy Avenue and South Kipling Street until rescuers were able to reach it and clip the lines.

The owl had some soft tissue damage and was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation for rehabilitation.

She was treated with anti-inflammatories and will rest for a couple weeks before being taken to a flight cage for evaluation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The agency warned anglers to pick up excess fishing line so as not to endanger wild animals.

Great horned owls are found throughout North American habitats, according to the National Audubon Society, and are “aggressive” hunters.

She was taken to @BirdsofPreyCO. They won't know the full extent of the damage for a couple weeks. They will treat with anti-inflammatory and let her rest for a couple weeks. She will then be transported to a flight cage so they can see how she does. pic.twitter.com/1eOiDXu5Nz — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 4, 2019

Rescuing a great horned owl with @WestMetroFire that was caught up in fishing line. Anglers need to be diligent with picking up any excess fishing line. In this particular case the fishing line was up in a tree. pic.twitter.com/T5m2DyYEAq — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 4, 2019