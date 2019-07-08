Gospel singer Leah Shafer to sing at Beth Chapman’s memorial in Aurora

Posted 6:01 pm, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, July 8, 2019

CULVER CITY, CA - DECEMBER 03: Bounty Hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman (R) and Beth Chapman arrive at the VH1 Big In '05 Awards held at Stage 15 on the Sony lot on December 3, 2005 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

DENVER — Gospel singer Leah Shafer will sing at Beth Chapman’s memorial service this weekend in Aurora, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Shafer is well-known in the Denver area. She has sung the National Anthem at several Broncos home games.

Shafter told Showbiz CheatSheet she was honored to be asked to sing at the service.

“They reached out through Facebook, Instagram, phone and email. It was cute. They know I’m a pro and will live up to the music standards they are wanting. Beth was a beautiful, loved woman,” she told the publication.

The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center, which is located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. on July 13; the service will begin at 2 p.m.

The Chapmans are known for starring in “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Both Beth and Dog were born in Denver.

Beth died June 26 after a battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.