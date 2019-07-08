× Gospel singer Leah Shafer to sing at Beth Chapman’s memorial in Aurora

DENVER — Gospel singer Leah Shafer will sing at Beth Chapman’s memorial service this weekend in Aurora, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Shafer is well-known in the Denver area. She has sung the National Anthem at several Broncos home games.

Shafter told Showbiz CheatSheet she was honored to be asked to sing at the service.

“They reached out through Facebook, Instagram, phone and email. It was cute. They know I’m a pro and will live up to the music standards they are wanting. Beth was a beautiful, loved woman,” she told the publication.

The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center, which is located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. on July 13; the service will begin at 2 p.m.

The Chapmans are known for starring in “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Both Beth and Dog were born in Denver.

Beth died June 26 after a battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.