Effort to recall Gov. Jared Polis advances

DENVER — A group called “Dismiss Polis” has officially submitted their request to the Secretary of State’s office for permission to begin collecting signatures in an effort to oust the Colorado governor.

Over 600,000 signatures would be needed to hold a special election.

Because of that number and Polis’ approval numbers, the effort is considered a long shot by political observers.

Supporters of the recall say they are doing this in response to new laws signed by the governor.