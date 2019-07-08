× Donald Trump Jr. to speak at Western Conservative Summit in Denver

DENVER — Donald Trump Jr. will beat at the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on Friday, the Centennial Institute announced Monday.

The summit is a two-day gathering for conservatives that works to enhance public understanding of issues related to faith, family and freedom.

“Donald Trump Jr. is one of the boldest conservative voices in the nation,” Western Conservative Summit chairman Jeff Hunt said in a statement.

“He is a warrior for limited government, free markets, personal freedom, and the Constitution. We are elated he will be speaking at the Western Conservative Summit.”

More than 50 other people will speak at the conference, including Sen. Cory Gardner, Ken Starr and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Tickets cost $50 to $500 and are available on the summit’s website.