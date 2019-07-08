Chances of thunderstorms increase Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Monday will feature the highest percentage chance of thunderstorms this week at 30% in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Highs will reach about 84 degrees.

The best chance of getting hit by a thunderstorm occurs between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. across the Front Range. Small hail and lightning are likely.

The thunderstorms could be severe over the eastern and northeastern Plains with damaging hail.

The mountains also feature a high chance of thunderstorms on Monday. Lightning is possible on the high summits as early as 11 a.m.

Drier and hotter weather moves in Tuesday and beyond with lower chances for thunderstorms.

Tuesday will be dry. Wednesday through Sunday will have sunny mornings with a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs reaching about 90 degrees.

