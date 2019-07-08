× Bear cubs playing in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — More and more people are seeing bear cubs playing around in well populated areas of Steamboat Springs.

Jessica Santora captured some footage of three bear cubs playing near her condo just the other day.

“The video doesn’t even do [them] justice!” she said. “They are so cute!”

Another Steamboat resident, Shannon Lukens, has filmed bears, moose and fox babies around Routt County this Summer alone.

“We’re very aware of the wildlife here,” Lukens said, referring to the Steamboat area.

Although many of the creatures they encounter are cute, it’s important to urge caution.

“Whenever I shoot wildlife video I’m safe in a car or looking through a window. Because you know momma is nearby”! Lukens said.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife urges people to stay as far away from wildlife as possible. They ask that you never feed them, approach them or harass them.

“You don’t ever want to mess with momma bear or a moose. Because they’re very protective of their babies!” Lukens said.

Santora said some people visiting Steamboat tried chasing the three bear cubs up a tree, until their mother came out to protect them.

“I think people just get so enamored that they’re there and don’t use common sense,” Santora said.

For more advice about living with wildlife in Colorado, click here.