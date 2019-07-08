Avalanche’s A.J. Greer arrested for alleged assault in New York

NEW YORK — A.J. Greer of the Avalanche was one of two pro hockey players arrested in New York City on Sunday morning and charged with assault, according to Det. George Tsourovakas.

Greer, who has played 37 games for the Avalanche, and Sonny Milano, who is in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization, were arrested about 6:35 a.m. after an argument escalated into a physical fight, according to police.

They were charged with assault and given desk appearance tickets, Tsourovakas said. Desk appearance tickets are orders to appear in court at a later date.

On Saturday night, Greer posted an Instagram story of him sitting across from Milano at a restaurant in Manhattan.

Milano, 23, from Massapequa, New York, was drafted in the first round by the Blue Jackets in 2014 and played in eight games last season.

He was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’ minor league affiliate, in November.

In the 2017-2018 season, his personal best, Milano played in 55 games and finished with 14 goals and eight assists.

The Columbus Blue Jackets said in a statement that they are aware of the reports involving Milano and are reviewing the situation.

Greer, 22, from Joliette, Quebec, was drafted by the Avalanche in the second round in 2015.

He played in 15 games last season and scored his first NHL goal in a blowout win over the Winnipeg Jets in February.

He was reassigned to the minor league Colorado Eagles days afterward.

Avalanche Senior Vice President of Communications Jean Martineau said the team was aware of the allegations surrounding Greer.

“We will wait until the end of the investigation to comment,” he said.