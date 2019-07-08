× Arrest made in shooting that left teenager dead

Denver Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a teenager dead. Isaiah Ruiz, 18, was taken into custody Sunday and is being held for investigation of first degree murder.

The teenager killed in the shooting in the Harvey Park area of southwest Denver last week was identified as Matthew Arellano, 18.

The shooting happened early Friday in the 2500 block of South Patton Court, not far from South Federal Boulevard and West Evans Avenue.

The victim’s brother, Milo Arellano, said Matthew was shot multiple times and killed at the family home. Milo doesn’t know any of the circumstances on his death.

“It’s crazy,” Milo said. “I don’t believe it. It feels like a dream. It feels like I am dreaming or something.”

The arrest affidavit is sealed and police have not released a motive in the shooting.