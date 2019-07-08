A couple of dry days to enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving across the metro area again this evening. Most storms should be east of the city by 7-8PM. There is no threat for severe weather although lightning is always a danger. The storms will last on the eastern plains (east of the airport) until 11PM before exiting the state. A few of the far eastern storms could be strong to severe with large hail and wind the biggest threat.

We will have a couple of dry days on Tuesday & Wednesday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Tuesday. A weak cold front will slide south across the area late Tuesday night and kick up the wind from the north. That cold front will cool temperatures into the low to mid 80s on Wednesday, but we stay dry.

We will reach the 90s for the end of the week and early next week with Saturday being the only day in the 80s. And, we will add in a few scattered thunderstorms each afternoon especially on Saturday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.