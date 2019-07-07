× U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0, for second straight Women’s World Cup title

LYON, France — The United States won its second consecutive Women’s World Cup title and record fourth overall championship on Sunday, beating the Netherlands, 2-0, to cap a perfect run in France.

The U.S. previously won World Cup titles in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty.

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty after a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

It was Rapinoe’s sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England’s Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.

Rose Lavelle made it 2-0 with a fine solo goal in the 69th minute.

The midfielder collected the ball some 30 meters out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender van der Gragt before planting a low shot past van Veenendaal.

She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.

The teams played a scoreless first half, mainly because of Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, who made three key stops.

U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz saw her hooked shot saved in the 27th minute after a corner.

Van Veenendaal imposed herself again in the 38th, keeping out Morgan’s low shot from Rapinoe’s left-wing cross.

She denied Morgan again, this time with an even better save, low to her left to tip Morgan’s fizzing driver away for a corner.

U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher had a quiet half but came out confidently to clear the ball when forward Lineth Beerensteyn chased down a pass from Vivianne Miedema.

Dutch winger Lieke Martens and U.S. defender Kelley O’Hara both needed brief on-field treatment near the end of the half after colliding head to head while going for a header.

O’Hara was replaced for the second half by Ali Krieger.