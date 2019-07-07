U.S. beats Netherlands 2-0, for second straight Women’s World Cup title

Posted 10:54 am, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, July 7, 2019

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LYON, France — The United States won its second consecutive Women’s World Cup title and record fourth overall championship on Sunday, beating the Netherlands, 2-0, to cap a perfect run in France.

The U.S. previously won World Cup titles in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring for the United States in the 61st minute with a penalty.

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the penalty after a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on striker Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

It was Rapinoe’s sixth goal, tying her with Morgan and England’s Ellen White at the top of the scoring charts.

Rose Lavelle made it 2-0 with a fine solo goal in the 69th minute.

The midfielder collected the ball some 30 meters out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender van der Gragt before planting a low shot past van Veenendaal.

She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.

The teams played a scoreless first half, mainly because of Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, who made three key stops.

U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz saw her hooked shot saved in the 27th minute after a corner.

Van Veenendaal imposed herself again in the 38th, keeping out Morgan’s low shot from Rapinoe’s left-wing cross.

She denied Morgan again, this time with an even better save, low to her left to tip Morgan’s fizzing driver away for a corner.

U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher had a quiet half but came out confidently to clear the ball when forward Lineth Beerensteyn chased down a pass from Vivianne Miedema.

Dutch winger Lieke Martens and U.S. defender Kelley O’Hara both needed brief on-field treatment near the end of the half after colliding head to head while going for a header.

O’Hara was replaced for the second half by Ali Krieger.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.