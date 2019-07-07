Some Pueblo residents told to boil water after break in line

PUEBLO, Colo. — A water main break has prompted Pueblo to warn some residents to boil their water until the city tests for any contamination from the breach.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the break occurred Saturday and did extensive damage to a street. It also left behind mud and debris.

Pueblo Water advised residents in the area to boil tap water for five minutes before drinking it or get their water elsewhere.

The utility also asked residents to report any odd tastes or smells from the water.

