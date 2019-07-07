Soccer players take inspiration from U.S. women’s team at CU Boulder camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. — More than 700 young soccer players checked in this week for a three-day camp at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Campers will learn from experienced soccer players across the country, including the coaches and players from the CU Women's Soccer team.

"We are hosting one of the biggest camps we've ever had for CU soccer," Assistant Coach Kelly Brown said.

University of Colorado Boulder players hope Sunday's Women's World Cup win for the U.S. team will inspire more people to take an interest in women's soccer.

"I hope we continue to gain respect for the sport, for a long time we didn't have that," said Sofia Weiner, CU outside back. "It was just great to see the numbers of all the people who watched the World Cup - it was just great to see that for women’s soccer.”