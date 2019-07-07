× Seasonal temps, afternoon thunderstorms return on Sunday

DENVER — Temperatures will remain below average as we end our weekend across Colorado. Highs will max out in the mid-to-upper 80s by the afternoon on Sunday, with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Similar to the past few days, storms will be capable of producing hail, frequent lightning and strong wind. Thunderstorms will develop by the midday hours in the high country, pushing through the I-25 corridor and Denver metro by the mid-afternoon. Expect a lingering shower or two to be possible Sunday night into Monday morning for the Eastern Plains, with conditions clearing by the morning commute.

We’ll keep a few thunderstorms around for Monday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. After Monday, a drier, warmer pattern moves into the Front Range, driving temps back into the low 90s. We’ll have a 10% chance for a shower or two during the afternoon each day this work week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.