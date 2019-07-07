Lightning strikes Greeley church’s steeple Sunday night, sparks fire

Posted 10:14 pm, July 7, 2019, by

GREELEY, Colo. — About 180 people were in a church Sunday night when lightning struck its steeple, causing a fire that is now under control, a spokesperson for the Greeley Fire Department said.

Everyone inside the church, Faith Tabernacle, at 7001 28th St., was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The call came in at 8:09 p.m.

Greeley, Windsor, Loveland all responded to the incident, according to the Greeley Fire Department, and surrounding agencies of Platte Valley, Eaton and Evans assisted in manning Greeley’s fire stations during the call.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.