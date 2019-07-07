Lightning strikes Greeley church’s steeple Sunday night, sparks fire

GREELEY, Colo. — About 180 people were in a church Sunday night when lightning struck its steeple, causing a fire that is now under control, a spokesperson for the Greeley Fire Department said.

Everyone inside the church, Faith Tabernacle, at 7001 28th St., was evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The call came in at 8:09 p.m.

Greeley, Windsor, Loveland all responded to the incident, according to the Greeley Fire Department, and surrounding agencies of Platte Valley, Eaton and Evans assisted in manning Greeley’s fire stations during the call.