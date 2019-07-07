Female giraffe born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A female giraffe was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Saturday.

The calf was born at 1:20 p.m. and she took her first steps 35 minutes later, zoo officials said. The newborn calf is more than 6 feet tall.

Her mother, 10-year-old Msitu, went into labor about 11:10 a.m. Saturday. Mom and the newborn are doing well, officials said.

The new giraffe will be named after she’s 30 days old.

It’s the 16th member of the reticulated giraffe herd at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the third offspring for Msitu. It’s the fifth to be sired by Khalid.