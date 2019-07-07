Evening storms possible Sunday, warmer week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Scattered thunderstorms will continue throughout our Sunday evening and early overnight hours. The risk for severe weather is low, but storms will still pack a punch, bringing strong wind and frequent lightning. Expect conditions to clear out by the start of the day on Monday, with temps dropping into the upper 50s.

We'll have one more day with below average temps and afternoon storms. Highs on Monday will make it into the mid-80s, falling a few degrees shy of where we typically max out in early July. We'll start off quiet with clouds building in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop first over the foothills and high country around lunchtime, pushing through the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains by the afternoon. Similar to Sunday, the risk for severe weather remains low, with storms producing strong wind, large hail and frequent lightning.

Warmer, drier weather will move into the state for the second half of the work week. Expect highs to slowly build back into the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Friday with only a 10% chance of a pop up shower or two. Showers will favor the foothills and mountains.

The upcoming weekend is looking hot, with highs in the mid-to-lower 90s and mainly dry conditions.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.