BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A bear went on a wild ride on the Fourth of July, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday night, officials said a bear pulled open an unlocked door and climbed into the vehicle.

After the door shut, the bear tried to get out. Instead, it “butt-shifted” the vehicle into neutral and it rolled backward down a hill about 100 feet.

The car hit a tree, popping open a door, allowing the carjacking bear to get out. But the vehicle was left undrivable.