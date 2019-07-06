Watch Sunday on FOX31: A guide to the 2019 Women’s World Cup final

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of the USA looks on as her teammates warm up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Women’s World Cup final will air at 9 a.m. on FOX31 Sunday morning.

Ready to watch the United States take on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final?

Passionate Yanks from sea to shining sea are understandably psyched. After all, it is Independence Day weekend.

And a US win isn’t without precedent. The US women’s national soccer team has previously won the cup three times (more than any other country.)

But something feels even more special this time around.

Not only has the US team had a tremendous run, but it has courted controversy all along the way. From merciless take downs to political jabs and even wild celebrations, the woman have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are Europe’s reigning champs. And they’re planning a fight for the ages.

What will happen? You’ll have to tune in on Sunday at 9 a.m. on FOX31 to find out. Here are some suggestions on how to watch the showdown:

If you’re feeling social…
Sports bars are the way to go. Any pub, ale house, dive bar, saloon, speakeasy or tavern will also do.

Basically, any establishment that serves alcohol and has a TV will probably be showing the match, and many are even hosting watch parties.

If you’re a homebody…
You don’t need to leave your house — or even put on pants — to watch the final match.

The event will be televised live on FOX31 at 9 a.m.

