Scattered storms Saturday evening, another round on Sunday

DENVER -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger through the evening and early overnight hours across the Front Range.

Storms will be capable of producing strong wind, large hail and even an isolated tornado.

The risk for severe weather will diminish after 8-9 p.m. as the sun sets. Expect clearing conditions overnight as temps drop into the mid-50s to start the day on Sunday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon.

Our severe weather risk remains low for Sunday, with some small hail and strong wind possible. Temps will max out in the mid-80s to end our weekend.

Looking ahead to the work week, we'll experience a pretty typical summer pattern across the Front Range.

Highs will range from the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s through the week with only a 10 to 20 percent chance of showers each afternoon.

