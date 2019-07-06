People with Colorado ties feel California quake in San Diego, Las Vegas

RIDGECREST, Calif. — Some Coloradans in Nevada and Southern California miles away from the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake felt the shake.
RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: An employee cleans an aisle with toppled bottles scattered on the floor in a convenience store, following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake which struck nearby, on July 6, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake, which occurred July 5th, was the second large earthquake to hit the area in two days and the largest in Southern California in 20 years. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A group of Colorado friends enjoying a nice dinner in Las Vegas found themselves in the middle of one of the strongest quakes to hit the western part of the country.
“Like a bad boat ride I would say,” Mandy Christensen, who was in Las Vegas, said. “I would say it was like being in water, it was very disorienting”
Highway workers repair a hole that opened in the road as a result of the July 5, 2019 earthquake, near Ridgecrest, California about 150 miles north of Los Angeles, early in the morning on July 6, 2019. – Southern California was hit by its largest earthquake in two decades on July 5, a 7.1-magnitude tremor that rattled residents who were already reeling from another strong quake a day earlier. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)
In another part of Las Vegas, Tami Habig, who has Colorado ties but lives in Vegas, felt the quake at a grocery store.
Tami Habig said, “We felt the shaking and you could see the signs moving, a lot of people got scared and kind of started to run, but then the people came over the intercom and said it’s an earthquake stay calm please.”
“The one yesterday felt more like rolling to me, this one was definitely stronger than yesterday, a lot stronger,” Habig said.
A cinderblock wall partially destroyed in Ridgecrest, California, on July 6, 2019, following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on July 5. – Emergency rescue crews fanned out Saturday to assess damage from the second powerful earthquake to hit Southern California in as many days — a 7.1 magnitude tremor that revived fears of the so-called Big One the region has feared for decades. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported from this second quake, the largest in Southern California in more than two decades. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)
Mindy Jones, who lives in San Diego, but grew up in Broomfield says she felt the earthquake as well.
“We looked up at there’s these decorations that we have and they were all swaying back and forth,” Mindy Jones said. “It’ll put you into a weird state of mind because you literally feel yourself feel yourself move with the earth.”
RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: An onlooker stands near newly ruptured ground after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the area on July 6, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake, which occurred July 5th, was the second large earthquake to hit the area in two days and the largest in Southern California in 20 years. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
No matter where you were everyone we talked to describes the quake as an unreal experience, shocking, scary, and always unexpected.