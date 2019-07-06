People with Colorado ties feel California quake in San Diego, Las Vegas

RIDGECREST, Calif. — Some Coloradans in Nevada and Southern California miles away from the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake felt the shake.

A group of Colorado friends enjoying a nice dinner in Las Vegas found themselves in the middle of one of the strongest quakes to hit the western part of the country.

“Like a bad boat ride I would say,” Mandy Christensen, who was in Las Vegas, said. “I would say it was like being in water, it was very disorienting”

In another part of Las Vegas, Tami Habig, who has Colorado ties but lives in Vegas, felt the quake at a grocery store.

Tami Habig said, “We felt the shaking and you could see the signs moving, a lot of people got scared and kind of started to run, but then the people came over the intercom and said it’s an earthquake stay calm please.”

“The one yesterday felt more like rolling to me, this one was definitely stronger than yesterday, a lot stronger,” Habig said.

Mindy Jones, who lives in San Diego, but grew up in Broomfield says she felt the earthquake as well.

“We looked up at there’s these decorations that we have and they were all swaying back and forth,” Mindy Jones said. “It’ll put you into a weird state of mind because you literally feel yourself feel yourself move with the earth.”

No matter where you were everyone we talked to describes the quake as an unreal experience, shocking, scary, and always unexpected.