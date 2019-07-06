× More severe weather expected Saturday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — Saturday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe weather. We’ll start off quiet across the Front Range, with clouds building through lunchtime. Thunderstorms will pop up over the Foothills between 12-2pm, moving through the metro area between 1-4 pm. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and an isolated risk for a tornado or two. Temperatures will make it into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, cooling as thunderstorms roll through.

We’ll dry out overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-50s. Sunday will start off quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonal temperatures. We’ll make it into the mid-80s by the afternoon, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible once again. The risk for severe weather remains low at this time.

We’ll keep a very summer-like pattern around for the upcoming work week, with a slight chance of showers each afternoon and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

